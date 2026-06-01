Justin Baldoni May Advocate for Wrongfully Accused After Blake Lively Battle

Play video content Video: Justin Baldoni May Advocate for the Wrongfully Accused After Blake Lively Dispute TMZ.com

Justin Baldoni's future may not be behind the camera or in front of one ... it might just be at a podium.

We got Justin's attorney, Bryan Freedman, outside a New York courthouse Monday ahead of arguments in the latest dispute stemming from their legal war with Blake Lively ... and Freedman suggested Justin could eventually become an advocate for people who say they've been falsely accused.

Freedman tells us Justin will be back to work soon in some fashion ... either in Hollywood, or as a voice for folks "who have been wrongfully accused of something and really beaten up by a power dynamic."

The proposed advocacy role tracks with Justin's view of the case ... he alleges he was wrongly accused and subjected to a lopsided power dynamic that upended his personal and professional life.

Freedman also told us Justin has been deeply affected by the ordeal and is still working through the fallout from spending the last year and a half embroiled in a bitter legal fight ... though he says the support Justin received meant a great deal to him.

Justin's lawyer was back in court as both sides squabble over Blake's bid to recover attorney fees and litigation costs tied to the now-settled "It Ends With Us" legal saga ... and Freedman gave us an update on where things stand with Justin and potential Hollywood gigs.