Blake Lively Won't Get Damages From Justin Baldoni, But He Must Pay Her Legal Fees

Blake Lively struck out in her bid to make Justin Baldoni and Wayfarer cough up money for damages ... but she is getting them to cover her legal expenses.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, a judge ruled Blake won't be getting the punitive or treble damages she was seeking ... but Justin is being ordered to pick up the tab for her attorney's fees.

No word yet on how much Justin and Wayfarer will have to shell out ... the amount is still undetermined, as of right now ... but they're not paying Blake any damages on top.

The decision stems from a June 1 hearing in Manhattan federal court, where Blake's lawyers argued Justin should be forced to cover her legal bills -- and potentially face additional damages -- after his defamation lawsuit against her was tossed out.

The "It Ends With Us" stars' fight over money was one of the few issues left unresolved after the two sides settled.

The court wasn't fully convinced by Blake's request and denied her request for punitive and treble damages ... but signed off on her being awarded legal fees and costs.

Blake's attorneys had argued Justin's lawsuit was exactly the kind of retaliatory legal action California law was designed to prevent ... claiming she should be compensated for the costs of defending herself, plus additional damages under a section of the California Civil Code. Justin's team fired back, accusing Blake of trying to revive a court battle that had already been settled.

As TMZ previously reported, the former costars settled the remaining claims in their explosive dispute in May -- avoiding trial. The settlement terms were never publicly disclosed ... though both sides quickly claimed victory afterward.

The legal saga began when Blake accused Justin of sexual harassment and retaliation tied to the making of "It Ends With Us." Justin denied the allegations and countersued Blake, Ryan Reynolds, and others ... but that case was dismissed.