Floyd Mayweather Accused of Writing Bad Check To Buy $200K Watch, Facing Two Felonies

Floyd Mayweather is in deep trouble in Las Vegas -- the boxing legend is facing felony theft and intent to defraud charges after allegedly buying a $200K Audemars Piguet watch with a bogus check.

The 50-0 fighter is accused of stiffing Las Vegas shop Gold and Beyond in December 2024.

According to the complaint, filed earlier this year, Mayweather had "insufficient money, property, or credit" to pay for the jewelry -- and prosecutors believe he was aware of that when he used a check tied to a Wells Fargo account to pay for the item.

A court hearing was held on Monday, where Mayweather was represented by his legal team.

Mayweather is facing prison time if found guilty of either charge -- the theft could range from one to 20 years behind bars ... and the fraud could be one to four years.

An attorney representing the jewelry store told ESPN their client wanted to give Mayweather plenty of opportunities to make things right before taking it to court -- but was eventually ghosted.

"The reason for the delay is that my guy trusted Mayweather and was trying to give him every opportunity to make good on that," Marc Cook of Cook & Kelesis told the outlet.

"And it got to the point where he wasn't getting responses and wasn't getting money for a watch that Mayweather had for well over a year."

Mayweather has seemingly run into serious financial problems recently -- he's not only suing Showtime and his former business partner for more than $500 Million combined ... but also allegedly owes more than $7 Million in unpaid taxes.