Floyd Mayweather's Ex-Manager Fires Back, Calls BS On Lawsuit Claims

Floyd Mayweather's former manager, Jona Rechnitz, is clapping back after the legendary boxer filed a $175 million lawsuit claiming he was the victim of widespread fraud, but his ex-friend turned foe says he's got receipts that show the allegations are pure nonsense.

Rechnitz recently sat down with YouTuber Spencer Cornelia ... and responded to many of Mayweather's allegations, in a video that's been reposted by 50 Cent.

One of Mayweather's claims centers around $100 million in jewelry, which the undefeated fighter alleges Rechnitz used as collateral for a $13 million loan, unbeknownst to the star athlete. Floyd says he never received any of the money.

Rechnitz, however, says that's not true ... and he says he has texts showing Mayweather acknowledging he was aware of the pawned jewelry.

Jona also says he has photos and video showing the jewelry in the boxer's hotel room at the Fontainebleau in Miami, and then bands of cash later that same day ... after the jeweler and Floyd's team made the exchange.

Rechnitz also claims it wasn't the first time Mayweather pawned jewelry, alleging he previously helped Floyd secure a $1 million loan from popular NYC-based jeweler, Avi & Co., last February, using an $18 million watch as collateral.

In his lawsuit, Floyd also claimed Rechnitz facilitated the sale of his Gulfstream jet, but never received the proceeds from the sale.

Jona says that's false, claiming Floyd got the money he was due ... pointing out most of the funds went to paying off an existing multi-million dollar loan for the plane.

Rechnitz's team also says they have a photo of Mayweather holding the airplane purchase agreement.

Rechnitz paints Mayweather as an athlete in serious financial trouble, attacking the people who were closest to him.

“I do not want to litigate this issue through the media, nor do I want to embarrass Floyd publicly, so I will say this. It's sad that Floyd blew through his money. I wrote him many letters concerning his spending habits which are documented. I had many conversations with him about slowing down with the spending, but unfortunately, it caught up to him and now he’s looking to blame others," Rechnitz said.

"First, he blamed Al Haymon, and now he’s blaming me. He sued Showtime for $340 million, sued Business Insider for $100 million, and now sued me for $175 million. He is unhinged. I hope he can get back on his feet and control his spending.”

Jona continued ... “Floyd can continue to lie that he didn’t know about the airplane purchase or the jewelry pawn. The facts speak for themselves. There’s a lot more and I have all of the backup which we tried to show Floyd’s attorney before they filed suit, but he refused to review any evidence that would contradict his frivolous lawsuit.”