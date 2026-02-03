Floyd Mayweather Sues Showtime, You Cheated Me Out Of Millions!

Floyd Mayweather says he made over a billion bucks in earnings over his legendary career, but the 50-0 fighter claims all the money didn't make it to his bank account ... and now he's suing Showtime, claiming they played a big role in his ex-manager screwing him out of hundreds of millions of dollars!

In the lawsuit, filed by Floyd in California, and obtained by TMZ Sports ... Mayweather says he's gunning to "recover hundreds of millions of dollars in the misappropriated funds and damages resulting from a long-running and elaborate scheme of financial fraud," allegedly perpetrated by his longtime advisor Al Haymon ... and now he's claiming Haymon got "substantial participation and aid" from Showtime and former network president, Stephen Espinoza.

Showtime and Espinoza are listed as defendants ... while Haymon is NOT being sued.

Floyd claims Haymon, with whom he worked with for over a decade, misappropriated a "significant portion of his career earnings" to the tune of a whopping $340 million ... and he says he did so with the help of Showtime and SE.

Mayweather says the money is still "'missing' and unaccounted for."

In the suit, Mayweather references several of his biggest fights, including against Manny Pacquiao and Conor McGregor, alleging Showtime and Espinoza effectively delivered money owed to Floyd directly into Haymon's hands by sending to accounts essentially controlled by Haymon.

Years later, after the undefeated boxer switched managers and his new team asked to see Showtime's books, Floyd claims the network told him they were "lost in a flood," or weren't accessible.

Mayweather is suing Showtime and Espinoza for aiding and abetting breach of fiduciary duty, civil conspiracy to commit fraud, conversion, and unjust enrichment.

In addition to the $340 million, Mayweather is also seeking punitive damages.

Reached for comment, Mayweather's attorney, Bobby Samini, predicted victory, saying ... "Floyd is one of boxing’s biggest pay-per-view draws. He generated hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue for Showtime. Mr. Mayweather now takes this fight to the courtroom to recover what he rightfully earned. Retiring undefeated at 50-0, Mr. Mayweather will go the distance in the courtroom just as he has in the ring."