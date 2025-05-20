Floyd Mayweather Sends Warning To Mayweather Fitness Clubs, Shape Up Or Get Sued!

UPDATE

12:24 PM PT -- Mayweather Fitness co-founder and CEO, James Williams, one of the people who the letter was sent to, tells TMZ Sports the following ... "My team and I have consistently operated Mayweather Fitness with integrity and in full compliance with all applicable laws and regulations, and we look forward to that being clearly reflected through current proceedings."

"I’ve always had a great relationship with Floyd, and want to make clear that the letter is correct in stating that I oversee and am responsible for all operational aspects of the business. Floyd is not involved in the day-to-day operations."

"My focus remains on leading the company, supporting our partners, and continuing to build the brand."

Floyd Mayweather is sending a salvo at the many fitness clubs bearing his name ... warning Mayweather Fitness to shape up or face the consequences!

TMZ Sports obtained a letter, sent last week by TBE's attorneys, demanding that the franchised health clubs fix a laundry list of alleged issues, or they'll find themselves in court opposite Floyd.

Among the 50-0 fighter's beefs, Floyd says Mayweather Fitness + Boxing, with over 50 locations in the U.S., has allegedly failed to pay their employees wages, and the legendary boxer, who says he has no control over day-to-day operations, is paying the price.

"Mr. Mayweather has not participated in the management, operations, or strategic oversight of [Mayweather Fitness]. Despite his limited involvement as a brand ambassador, your organizations have continually and improperly exploited his name, image, and likeness for financial gain while simultaneously embroiling him in lawsuits and negative press."

Floyd admits he's made upwards of $5 million from the partnership over the years, but says his reputational harm far exceeds the cash he's hauled in.

"While Mr. Mayweather has no control over operational or payroll decisions, the public perception increasingly places blame squarely on him," the letter reads.

"These incidents continue to erode his reputation, disrupt current business negotiations, and deter potential partners who are reluctant to associate with a brand now tainted by fraud, employee mistreatment, and financial instability."

Now, Floyd's demanding the business provide a whole bunch of documentation before the month's end, including relevant business records, and any communications (emails, texts, etc.) concerning the boxer.

If Mayweather Fitness + Boxing doesn't comply with his demands, Floyd's attorney says he's ready to file a lawsuit for "fraud, misappropriation of likeness, breach of contract, defamation," among other claims.

Despite the demand letter going out last week, we are told Mayweather has not yet received the documentation he has requested.