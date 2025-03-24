Floyd Mayweather Gives Crypto Founder Private Boxing Lesson

Learn From 'The Best Ever'

Imagine being taught to shoot by Steph Curry, or throw a football by Tom Brady ... well that's exactly what happened for a boxing fan (and Crypto whale), who just got a one-on-one private boxing lesson from Floyd Mayweather!!

TMZ Sports has learned the 50-0 boxing pugilist took time out of his busy schedule to link up with Thai businessman (and reported billionaire) Acme Worawat, who is a huge fan of Floyd's, at TBE's Mayweather Fitness in Tribeca, NYC.

Our sources say the men are doing business together ... and the guys decided they wanted to get a workout in, so they hit up Mayweather's gym.

If you're not familiar with Worawat, an entrepreneur and crypto pioneer, he founded ACT (ACET), a digital currency powered by the blockchain.

The nature of Acme's biz with Floyd is unclear.

What is known ... while Mayweather may not have any fights on the horizon, he's been busting his ass in the business world.