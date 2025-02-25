Floyd Mayweather Hosts Birthday Bash At Versace Mansion, Gets Massive TMT Chain

Forget a club or fancy restaurant -- Floyd Mayweather celebrated his 48th birthday in ultimate style by throwing a massive party at the iconic Versace Mansion!!

The legendary boxer had the whole Miami Beach landmark to himself this week ... proving once again a guy like T.B.E. needs way more than 24 hours to honor his special day.

Mayweather set up shop at the 23,000-square-foot estate with his family and friends ... including Rick Ross (who also performed!) and Benny the Jeweler, who surprised Floyd with an iced-out chain, which he designed, featuring The Money Team logo. Rich The Kid also pulled up the the big bash.

Mayweather also received a four-tier birthday cake ... which was seemingly designed to feature the New York buildings he recently purchased.

Play video content

ICYMI, Mayweather bought the corner unit of 6th Avenue and 47th Street in Manhattan for over $20 million.

The Florida takeover started last week for Mayweather's bash -- over the weekend, he threw an All-White Beach Party at Joia Beach.

R&B singers Jacquees and Rotimi performed on stage for the 50-0 boxer ... while his grandson, KJ, danced with him on the sand.