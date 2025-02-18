Floyd Mayweather Wants to Buy Stake in New York Giants

Floyd Mayweather wants to own the NY Giants ... and we're told the 50-0 boxing legend is leading a group gunning to buy a 10% stake in the 4x Super Bowl-winning franchise!

TMZ Sports has learned that 47-year-old Mayweather and his business partner, prominent real estate magnate, Meyer Orbach, are putting together an offer. There will likely be another wealthy investor added to the team, per what we are being told from our sources.

We're told the offer will be in the neighborhood of $700 million ... and the plan is to submit the proposal soon. We're told TBE has already moved $200 million into an escrow account.

"My partners and I are always looking at different opportunities, including ownership of sports teams. I can't comment further than that," Orbach told us.

FYI, Meyer is no stranger when it comes to buying a pro sports franchise. He owns just under 20% of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The franchise, which was founded in 1925 and boasts one of the richest histories in the sport, is worth an estimated $7.5 billion, according to Forbes.

Of course, it recently came to light that John Mara, grandson of team founder Tim Mara, and Steve Tisch, owners of the New York Giants, wished to sell part of their stake in the NFL team.

As for whether Mayweather would receive support from team owners ... we're told Floyd's already received letters of support from two, according to our sources.