Floyd Mayweather Buying Prominent Manhattan Property For Over $20 Million

Floyd Mayweather is adding yet another jewel to his already impressive real estate portfolio ... TMZ Sports has learned he's entered into an agreement to buy a prominent New York City building for over $20 MILLION.

We're told The Best Ever is snatching up a corner unit on 6th Avenue (and 47th Street) in Manhattan ... a place where he used to go on lavish shopping sprees.

The property, located at 1196 6th Ave., comes with offices, a diamond exchange ... and even a large, income generating billboard.

"I used to shop in the diamond exchange as a young adult," Mayweather said in a statement. "I never thought I would end up owning this important property at the entrance of 47th street."

"Through hard work and dedication anything is possible," he added.

Floyd, of course, is best known for his work in the ring ... but in retirement, the boxing legend has become a bit of a real estate tycoon. You'll recall, in October, he bought up more than 60 buildings in NYC in a massive, $402 million deal. In November, he scored stake in Miami's iconic Versace Mansion too.