Jake Paul Calls Out 'Bum' Floyd Mayweather, I'll Knock You Out In Two Rounds!

Floyd Mayweather went on national television and dogged Jake Paul ... but El Gallo wasn't about to take it sitting down -- going to social media to fire back at T.B.E. and claiming he'd whoop the 50-0 boxer's ass in the ring.

Floyd weighed in on Paul's 2024 fight with Mike Tyson on the "Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" on Wednesday ... scoffing at the fact it was available at no additional charge to Netflix subscribers.

"When you're watching Floyd Mayweather, you have to pay," Money said on the show. "I get Pay-Per-View numbers. Check the record."

When asked if he'd ever get in the ring with Jake, Money said even at 48 years old ... he'd make "easy" work of 28-year-old Jake.

Paul fired back on X on Thursday ... calling out Floyd for seemingly suggesting he's above taking a match with him.

"You bum," Paul said. "[YouTuber] Deji gave you a black eye in an event that had 4,000 people in it. Deji hahahah. I would knock you out in 2 rounds and you can't sniff Mike Tyson’s toe."

Remember, Paul's first-ever taste of boxing came against KSI's lil' brother way back in 2018 ... long before he became one of the biggest names in fighting.

Of course, there's no shortage of history between the two -- Jake and Floyd had their infamous "gotcha hat" moment leading up to Logan's exhibition bout in 2021.

Play video content 5/6/21 @jakepaul/@ShowtimeBoxing

Jake's also no stranger to going up against the Goliaths of the sport -- he allegedly came close to reaching a deal to fight Canelo Alvarez ... and, of course, he beat Iron Mike back in November.