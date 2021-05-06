Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather Facing Off In Miami, Let the Trash Talk Begin!

Play video content

This should be good ...

Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather are going to stand face-to-face in Miami on Thursday in an event to promote their upcoming boxing match ... and you KNOW it's gonna be a spectacle.

It's all going down at 12 PM PT -- and we'll live stream the whole thing here.

Logan has been extremely confident he'll be able to bang with one of the greatest pugilists of all time. Expect to hear a lot from him.

Floyd -- who's 50-0 as a pro fighter -- is also a master trash talker who famously verbally sparred with Conor McGregor for months leading up to their big fight in 2017.

So, when Floyd and Logan -- two masters of promotion -- get together, you know it's gonna get crazy.

The two are set to throw down at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on June 6. Ex-NFL star Chad Ochocinco has agreed to fight on the undercard, though his opponent has not been confirmed yet.

Chad is also expected to be at the media event on Thursday -- so plan to hear from him as well.

Logan is 0-1 as a pro boxer -- losing his first sanctioned bout to YouTube star KSI in a controversial decision.