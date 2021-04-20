Jake Paul Hosts Versace Mansion Rager W/ Boxing Ring To Celebrate Ben Askren K.O.

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

How did Jake Paul celebrate his brutal butt whoopin' on Ben Askren??

VERSACE MANSION RAGER FOR THE AGES, BABY!!!

The undefeated YouTuber-turned-boxing superstar hosted his closest friends -- and really anyone else looking to party -- for a big shindig at Gianni Versace's famed former digs in Miami on Sunday night ... and it looked like a damn circus!!

There was a red carpet, an endless supply of booze, music and even the Problem Bot (Jake's robo mascot) made an appearance.

On top of that, there was a boxing ring set up inside the mansion -- we're guessing for party purposes, not fighting.

Jake even hopped on the mic at one point and started rapping along to Drake songs ... before performing one of his originals.

Of course, Jake's been on Cloud 9 since destroying the former MMA champ and Olympic wrestler in the ring at the Triller Fight Club in ATL on Saturday night ... and considering the fight only lasted 2 minutes, he didn't need much time to recover.

The 24-year-old rightfully enjoyed his big win with back-to-back nights of celebrating ... and there's no end in sight.