Jake Paul Knocks Out Ben Askren!!!! In 1st Round Obliteration

Jake Paul just made good on his promise ... DESTROYING BEN ASKREN in a ferocious 1st round knockout!!!!

THE FIGHT LASTED LESS THAN 2 MINUTES!!!

Jake Paul knocks Ben Askren down in the first. The ref stopped it shortly after #PaulAskren #TrillerFightClub pic.twitter.com/tyuWEShch4 — MMA mania (@mmamania) April 18, 2021 @mmamania

Askren -- a decorated MMA fighter -- threw some shots that landed in the opening moments of the fight. But things changed quickly.

24-year-old Paul made it clear he was headhunting -- and connected with a DESTRUCTIVE right hand that sent the UFC fighter crashing to the floor with 1:18 left in the opening round.

Snoop was so pumped - he was shouting, "FINISH HIM! FINISH HIM!"

36-year-old Askren got up and wanted to continue -- but the ref waived it off, saying Askren was stumbling and was just too discombobulated to continue.

Jake WAS EMOTIONAL after the win -- crying in the ring and falling to his knees in disbelief, At one point, he got back up and started doing push ups to show he could keep going.

Snoop Dogg -- who was doing the announcing -- says he won a $2 MILLION bet he made with UFC president Dana White.

"Dana, where my money at?" Snoop said during the broadcast.

"You f**king did that. You're a bad mother**ker," Snoop told Paul after the fight while giving booze to Jake at the Triller announcer table.

Paul is now 3-0 as a pro fighter -- including a similar knockout over NBA star Nate Robinson.

"I told y'all I would do it in the 1st round. I told you I'm a real fighter," Paul said.

Whoa.

The whole Triller Fight Club event was pretty damn entertaining -- with performances from Justin Bieber, the Black Keys, Snoop, Too Short, Diplo and more.