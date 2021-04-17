Jake Paul Knocks Out Ben Askren In 1st Round Obliteration
Jake Paul Knocks Out Ben Askren!!!! In 1st Round Obliteration
4/17/2021 9:48 PM PT
Jake Paul just made good on his promise ... DESTROYING BEN ASKREN in a ferocious 1st round knockout!!!!
THE FIGHT LASTED LESS THAN 2 MINUTES!!!
Jake Paul knocks Ben Askren down in the first. The ref stopped it shortly after #PaulAskren #TrillerFightClub pic.twitter.com/tyuWEShch4— MMA mania (@mmamania) April 18, 2021 @mmamania
Askren -- a decorated MMA fighter -- threw some shots that landed in the opening moments of the fight. But things changed quickly.
24-year-old Paul made it clear he was headhunting -- and connected with a DESTRUCTIVE right hand that sent the UFC fighter crashing to the floor with 1:18 left in the opening round.
Snoop was so pumped - he was shouting, "FINISH HIM! FINISH HIM!"
36-year-old Askren got up and wanted to continue -- but the ref waived it off, saying Askren was stumbling and was just too discombobulated to continue.
Jake WAS EMOTIONAL after the win -- crying in the ring and falling to his knees in disbelief, At one point, he got back up and started doing push ups to show he could keep going.
.@jakepaul has stopped Ben Askren in the FIRST ROUND!— FITE (@FiteTV) April 18, 2021 @FiteTV
Did you agree with the stoppage?#TrillerFightClub pic.twitter.com/GqbsSlnuxA
Snoop Dogg -- who was doing the announcing -- says he won a $2 MILLION bet he made with UFC president Dana White.
"Dana, where my money at?" Snoop said during the broadcast.
"You f**king did that. You're a bad mother**ker," Snoop told Paul after the fight while giving booze to Jake at the Triller announcer table.
Paul is now 3-0 as a pro fighter -- including a similar knockout over NBA star Nate Robinson.
"I told y'all I would do it in the 1st round. I told you I'm a real fighter," Paul said.
Whoa.
The whole Triller Fight Club event was pretty damn entertaining -- with performances from Justin Bieber, the Black Keys, Snoop, Too Short, Diplo and more.
Now, the million dollar question for Jake ... WHO'S NEXT?!