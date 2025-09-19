Dealership Fires Back At Floyd Mayweather After Boxer Sues Over $1.2M Maybach

Vegas Auto Group is fighting back against Floyd Mayweather, a day after he sued the dealership ... with the Sin City-based biz claiming the boxing legend skipped out on a $1.25 million bill for a Maybach!

TMZ Sports broke the story ... 48-year-old Mayweather filed suit against Vegas Auto Group on Thursday in Nevada, claiming the luxury dealership of shady practices surrounding the sale of a rare 2018 Mercedes Maybach G650 Landaulet.

Long story short, Floyd doesn't believe he should have to pay for the vehicle (he wants to return it) ... while the dealership wholeheartedly disagrees, and they aren't mincing their words.

"In June 2025, Floyd signed a confession of judgment admitting to a court of law he personally owes $1.2 million. Last week, he blew a settlement to finally pay. When he begged for an extension, we granted it. He still didn’t pay," Ted Anastasiou, attorney for Vegas Auto Group, told us.

"His lawsuit is laughable and dead on arrival, and any allegations about the condition of cars he willingly purchased, personally signed for, and then showed off on social media are just a pathetic attempt to spin."

The attorney continued ... "You don’t get to sign papers admitting you owe debt, blow the deadlines to pay, and then pretend the money is 'disputed.' It isn’t. The receipts exist -- his signature is on them."

"'No Money' Mayweather doesn’t get to stiff small businesses and then smear them for asking to be paid. Contracts matter whether you’re 50–0 or 0–50."

Pithy statement aside, like Floyd, Vegas Auto Group has also taken the battle to court, filing a "Confession of Judgement" document from July 4, where Mayweather seemingly agreed to pay $1.25 million for the whip.