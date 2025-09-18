Floyd Mayweather Files Lawsuit Against Vegas Car Dealer Over Luxury Vehicle Sale

Floyd Mayweather is often considered the greatest defensive fighter ever, but TBE is going on the offensive ... filing a lawsuit against a luxury car dealer in Sin City, claiming they deceived him.

48-year-old Mayweather filed suit against Vegas Auto Gallery on Thursday, claiming "deceptive trade practices" and "misrepresentation," among other allegations ... surrounding Floyd's July 2025 purchase of multiple luxury vehicles, including a 2018 Mercedes Maybach G650 Landaulet.

The 50-0 fighter, who we spoke to about the legal beef on Thursday, says he dropped over two million bucks on four vehicles, totaling $2.25 million, but ultimately was unhappy with the deal.

Mayweather says he attempted to return the cars, and had some success ... except for one.

"I think he took [three] cars back, but his one car he didn't want to take back, which was the [2018] Maybach Landolet. He didn't want to take that back. So I had my team and my business partners do their homework on the car. Come to find out the car was in lawsuits and some parts were changed on the car," Mayweather told us.

"He charged me $1.2 million. He told me he paid $1.1. I was okay with that. But then I did my homework. I did my research, come to find out he only paid, if I'm not mistaken, $728,000 for the car. So he beat me out of over half a million dollars."

Floyd says he understands making a profit, but feels he was taken advantage of, and he isn't happy.

Adding to his frustration, Mayweather’s attorney says the car was in no condition to hit the streets, alleging ... the "defendant knew, or should have known, that the Vehicle lacked the required title, odometer, certification, DOT/EPA compliance, customs clearance, and inspection certificates, all of which are material to the legality of the sale."

Team Mayweather described the dealership's "trade practices" as "fraudulent, willful, and malicious," which they claim also entitles them to punitive damages.

Floyd also wants attorney fees covered by the dealership, though an amount for all his alleged damages is never specified.

"I just want to be treated fair."