Floyd Mayweather, Mike Tyson Agree To Fight

Two of the greatest boxers of all-time have agreed to a fight ... TMZ Sports has learned Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather have signed a deal to square off against one another!!

We're told the match -- which will be put on by CSI Sports/Fight Sports -- is currently scheduled for sometime in the spring of 2026.

An exact date and precise location are not yet known ... but nonetheless, Tyson said he's thrilled to be slated to mix it up with Floyd, whom he hasn't always had the greatest relationship.

"This fight is something neither the world nor I ever thought would or could happen," Iron Mike said. "However, boxing has entered a new era of the unpredictable -- and this fight is as unpredictable as it gets."

"I still can't believe Floyd wants to really do this," he added. "It's going to be detrimental to his health, but he wants to do it, so it's signed and it's happening!"

The fight will be an exhibition, so Mayweather isn't risking his perfect 50-0 record ... though he doesn't sound concerned about Tyson in any way.

"I've been doing this for 30 years and there hasn't been a single fighter that can tarnish my legacy," Mayweather said. "You already know that if I am going to do something, it's going to be big and it’s going to be legendary. I'm the best in the business of boxing. This exhibition will give the fans what they want."

Floyd -- who was just named by ESPN as the top fighter of this century -- last fought professionally in August 2017 ... when he took on Conor McGregor in one of the most-watched matchups ever.

TBE's stepped into the ring a few times since for exhibitions... including a scrap against Logan Paul.