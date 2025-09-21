Floyd Mayweather Says He Could Return To Ring For Pro Fight, Risk 50-0 Record

Play video content TMZSports.com

51-0?! Maybe!

Floyd Mayweather isn't ruling out stepping back into the boxing ring as a pro ... and putting his perfect professional record on the line!

We know TBE and Mike Tyson are scheduled to fight sometime early next year ... an exhibition match dubbed "Legend vs. Legend".

Question is, could the 48-year-old take a real deal sanctioned fight deep into his 40s? We asked him.

"There's been talks. There's been talks. It's possible," Mayweather told Babcock on the TMZ Sports TV show (airs nightly on FS1).

Of course, while Mayweather hasn't been super active, he has taken exhibition fights here and there over the years.

Logan Paul and John Gotti III have been among his opps since FM last fought professionally against Conor McGregor in August 2017, his 50th pro victory.

Speaking of Iron Mike, we also chopped it up about the highly anticipated scrap.

"I'm not really training right now. The fight is in 2026. We're still ironing out everything," Floyd said, "but I'm pretty sure it's going to be exciting for the people and the fans."

Mayweather added ... "I just want to give the fans what they want to see. Excitement. I'm pretty sure it's gonna be an exciting event and people from all around the world are gonna enjoy it."

There's more.

We also talked to Floyd about Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford ... a fight Mayweather correctly called.