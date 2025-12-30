Ian Ziering Sued for Assault and Battery Over 2023 Minibike Rider Incident

Ian Ziering is facing an ugly reminder of a New Year's Eve incident from two years ago ... he's being sued for assault and battery stemming from a 2023 brawl on a Hollywood street with motorcyclists.

Jacob Hernandez, who says he was one of the bikers involved in the physical altercation, is dragging the "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum for intentional infliction of emotional distress, malicious prosecution, negligence and negligent infliction of emotional distress ... this according to a civil complaint filed in Los Angeles Monday and obtained by TMZ.

Play video content 12/31/23 TMZ.com

In the filing, Hernandez laid out his POV of what went down ... saying he and his pals were driving on their mini-motorbikes between cars on Hollywood Blvd. on December 31, 2023. At one point, he says, they waited for a safe time to change lanes and stopped in front of a Mercedes-Benz, which Ziering was driving. Hernandez claims that's when Ziering stepped out of his car and "with full force shoved" him ... which Hernandez claims caused physical injuries to him and his vehicle.

Play video content 12/31/23 TMZ.com

Hernandez reiterates traffic was stopped at the time and insists he was "not impeding the flow of traffic in any way" when Ziering allegedly became aggressive toward him. He also claims he did not hit the Mercedes. TMZ published video days after the altercation which does appear to show Ziering shoving the man.

Play video content TMZ.com

Hernandez, however, ended up being arrested in May 2024 for felony vandalism related to the incident. He claims Ziering gave “misleading information” to cops and also used his star power to completely flip the situation. Hernandez was held on $50,000 bail and released, and the L.A. County District Attorney's Office declined to press charges.

Hernandez says he and his bike fell into his friend when Ziering pushed them, allegedly causing damage to their bodies and their vehicles. Additionally, he claims he's suffered from "significant mental health issues" since the altercation, fueled by his character being tainted so publicly.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

For instance, Hernandez says Ziering spoke about the incident in interviews and on social media, and Hernandez feels he was made out to be the aggressor and publicly humiliated. He says he now has extreme anxiety, paranoia and struggles to sleep, plus has frequent panic attacks -- especially when he hears sirens.