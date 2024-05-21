Ian Ziering Biker Brawl, Cops Arrest Two Suspects

Cops have arrested two suspects allegedly involved in the biker brawl that left actor Ian Ziering seriously rattled … police have confirmed.

The LAPD shared the update Tuesday evening, saying the officers arrested Jacob Esteban Hernandez, a 20-year-old male resident of Rosemead, and Angie Teresa Guizar, a 40-year-old female resident of Los Angeles.

Hernandez was booked for felony vandalism, and Guizar was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon. Authorities credited videos taken of the incident as key pieces of evidence in their investigation … noting the footage helped officers identify the suspects.

The case is heading to the District Attorney’s Office next … which will decide whether or not to file charges.

This update comes almost 5 months after Ziering said he and his daughter, Mia, were caught up in a terrifying confrontation with a group of mini-bikers on Hollywood Boulevard. The "Beverly Hills, 90210" star claimed his car was approached by some mini-bikers on NYE, prompting Ziering to exit his vehicle -- to see if any damage had been done.

Unfortunately, he says the situation quickly escalated into a violent encounter.

Though Ziering and his daughter walked away from the brawl unscathed, he was left shaken by the ordeal -- imploring law enforcement to do something about it.

He added, at the time … “As a citizen and a parent, I find it unacceptable that groups can freely engage in this kind of behavior, causing fear and chaos, while the response from authorities seems insufficient."

