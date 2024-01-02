Ian Ziering Speaks Out About Terrifying Fight With Biker Hooligans

Ian Ziering is speaking out about his terrifying encounter with a bunch of biker brutes in L.A., saying that he emerged "unscathed" with his daughter, while calling on local officials to do something about the rising tide of "hooliganism" in the city.

The "Beverly Hills, 90210" actor posted a lengthy message on Instagram Monday, first calling the incident "alarming" before diving into what happened and giving his thoughts on what should be done to combat future lawlessness.

Ian explained that one of the mini bikers aggressively approached his car, leading to an "unsettling confrontation" when he got out to "assess any damage" to his vehicle parked on Hollywood Boulevard on New Year's Eve.

He said the encounter with the biker and others "escalated into a physical altercation," which he was forced to navigate to protect himself and his 12-year-old daughter, Mia, expressing relief they were "completely unscathed."

Then Ian took aim at L.A. officials, revealing he was "deeply concerned" about the "growing boldness of such groups," causing public safety issues and disturbing the peace.

He pointed out the broad daylight attack underscored a larger problem about "hooliganism on our streets and the need for effective law enforcement responses to such behavior."

Ian also wrote, "As a citizen and a parent, I find it unacceptable that groups can freely engage in this kind of behavior, causing fear and chaos, while the response from authorities seems insufficient."

He wrapped things up by urging city officials to take decisive action against this lawless behavior and provide more police resources to prevent it in the future.