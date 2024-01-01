Ian Ziering Comforted His Daughter After Freaky Attack in Hollywood

Play video content TMZ.com

Ian Ziering jumped right back into parent mode after his donnybrook with a bunch of L.A. biker thugs, dashing over to his weeping daughter to console her.

Play video content TMZ.com

TMZ has obtained more video showing the aftermath of Ian's terrifying New Years Eve attack in the middle of Hollywood Boulevard, where the "Beverly Hills 90210" star went toe to toe with the group of bikers, duking it out with them.

Check out the new footage ... the helmeted gang of assailants are mostly sitting on their choppers in the street, blocking traffic. Their leader, wearing a blue shirt and a head mask, lumbers across the road, pointing at the bikers and barking orders. The large man then climbs onto his own bike and takes off with his underlings.

In the midst of this, Ian runs across the boulevard to his 12-year-old daughter, Mia, who is clearly upset and crying. Like a doting dad, Ian wraps his arms around the girl and kisses her on her head, asking her if she's okay. Beside the shock of it all, Ian and Mia seem physically fine.

Police are now investigating the crazy brawl after an official report was filed with Ian's name listed as the victim.

TMZ broke the story with a video that captured the frightening ordeal. In the clip, the bikers are riding past Ian's car, possibly clipping it and sparking the confrontation. Ian exchanges punches with one of the bikers before he gets jumped by the other assailants. The whole thing turns into an all-out fight, and not a single bystander jumps in to help Ian.