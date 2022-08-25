'Beverly Hills, 90210' Peach Pit Actor Joe E. Tata Dead at 85

The actor who played the owner of the Peach Pit on "Beverly Hills, 90210" -- the watering hole for Brandon, Brenda, Dylan, Kelly and the rest of the high schoolers -- has died.

Joe E. Tata, who played Nat on the iconic show, has passed. Joe was suffering from Alzheimer's since 2014.

Fellow castmate Ian Ziering posted his remembrance ... "Joey was truly an OG, I remember seeing him on the Rockford files with James Garner years before we worked together on 90210. He was often one of the background villains in the original Batman series. One of the happiest people I’ve ever worked with, he was as generous with his wisdom as he was with his kindness."

Joe was in 238 episodes of "90210." He also appeared occasionally on the reboot of the show.

As for his other credits, they are numerous ... "Magnum P.I.," "The Rockford Files," "Hill Street Blues," "Batman," and "The A-Team."

The Peach Pit was a throwback -- in a way, like "Happy Days" -- the diner where the kids went to hang, and it became a centerpiece of '90210.'

Joe was 85.