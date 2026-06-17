Faizon Love Claimed He's Too Broke to Pay Child Support Before Contempt of Court Arrest

Faizon Love told a judge he's unemployed and can't pay the massive child support bill in the paternity case connected to his recent arrest ... TMZ has learned.

Faizon filed documents earlier this year in his legal dispute with Tiffany Lee, claiming he couldn't scrounge up the $250,000 she claims he owes her. The actor said he's barely made any money recently.

In the docs, obtained by TMZ, Faizon claimed the highest gross income he earned over the last five years is a paltry $13,000 ... and he said his income for last year was $0.

Faizon also noted he suffered a medical incident which prevented him from showing up to a hearing in April ... but insisted he's always acted in good faith in this case.

Despite his pleas, the judge held Faizon in contempt and ordered him to turn himself in to jail for 90 days in May ... or else.