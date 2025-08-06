Faizon Love Claims Innocence, Charged With Throwing Card Machine at Clerk

Faizon Love is facing potential jail time after being charged with assault for allegedly giving a hotel clerk a concussion after throwing a credit card reader machine at her noggin ... he's claiming innocence, your honor!!!

The veteran "Friday" actor addressed the incident during his latest Vlad TV interview ... he never actually says he didn't do it -- he was more in disbelief he could be arrested in the city that raised him, San Diego.

Faizon was in court last week, where he pleaded not guilty to charges of felony assault with a deadly weapon and enhancement for inflicting great bodily injury, after an altercation at the Sheraton hotel in the Mission Valley neighborhood in August last year.

Prosecutors say Faizon ripped the credit card reader out of the holder in a fit of rage, hitting the clerk in the head so hard it broke her glasses.

Faizon tells Vlad he was blindsided in court when he learned his charges were considered a felony after hearing they were a misdemeanor.

Play video content 3/7/17 TMZ.com

Back in 2017, Faizon was sentenced to jail for attacking an airport employee inside the Columbus, OH airport -- he's owning up to that fight, but he says the hotel clash was harmless.

As a first-time offender, Faizon was under the impression that felonies were only classified as armed conflicts.

Faizon says his attorney suggested he might suffer from PTSD resulting from living as a "Black man in America," so he's been seeking psychiatric treatment leading up to the trial.

Play video content TMZ.com

Faizon says he witnessed PTSD in real time after Ludacris' manager, Chaka Zulu, called him up with a completely unrecognizable voice to the point he had to double-check the caller ID.