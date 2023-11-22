Chaka Zulu Cleared in Fatal ATL Shooting, Prosecutors Reject Murder Charges

Chaka Zulu won't be charged for the fatal shooting in June 2022 that left one man dead outside an Atlanta restaurant -- prosecutors are dropping the case after Chaka insisted he fired in self-defense.

On Wednesday, Fulton County prosecutors released a statement to WSB-TV outlining their decision not to indict Chaka, who is Ludacris' manager, over the incident.

"The Atlanta Police Department made an arrest on charges determined at a standard of probable cause, which is their duty in this and all cases The District Attorney’s office investigates cases to determine what can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt at trial ... Our investigation of the facts and analysis of applicable law indicates that this is an appropriate resolution of this case based on the standard of proof required. Because the defendant is now involved in a pre-indictment diversion program, we will not comment further about the matter at this time.”

TMZ Hip Hop broke the story ... surveillance video we obtained showed Chaka and a group of several men, including the slain Artez Benton get into a skirmish outside Chaka's Apt4B restaurant and not too long after, fists were thrown and shots were fired.

Chaka's lawyer Gabe Banks also sent a statement to the local pub ... thanking D.A. Fani Will and her team for their thorough investigation and saying the music industry vet would be focusing on the "nurturing of his family" while also expressing sadness for the loss of life.