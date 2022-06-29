Ludacris’ Manager Chaka Zulu Shooting, 911 Call Reveals Chaotic Scene

Play video content

Ludacris’ longtime manager Chaka Zulu is one of 3 victims shot outside an Atlanta restaurant, and now we have audio from the horrific scene ... where some calm, quick thinking saved lives.

In 911 audio from Sunday’s shooting, obtained by TMZ, a man who describes himself as Restaurant 4B’s head of security can be heard calmly describing the extent of Chaka’s injuries ... even as he applied pressure to Chaka's wounds to stop the bleeding.

His calmness is in stark contrast to the noise in the background, which was absolute pandemonium.

Former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed just sent me the following statement on Chaka Zulu:”We are fortunate to report that Chaka Zulu is in stable condition and recovering. The family thanks everyone for their well wishes and prayers, and asks for their privacy at this time.” @wsbtv — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) June 27, 2022 @SeidenWSBTV

The caller says Chaka was shot in the upper torso and, at one point, he can be heard raising his voice in an effort to keep Chaka conscious until medics can arrive.

He may very well have saved Chaka’s life. The musician’s family released a statement on Monday saying Chaka had successful surgery and is now in stable condition.