Lil Tjay Still Unconscious Following Shooting

Lil Tjay still has a lot of bumps in his road to recovery after Wednesday’s shooting ... TMZ Hip Hop has learned.

The platinum-selling rapper still remains unconscious in the hospital ... according to sources close to the situation. We're told he's scheduled for a CAT Scan and outside of moving his legs yesterday, he's made no other bodily movements.

TMZ Hip Hop broke the story -- NJ police say Tjay was shot multiple times by a man named Mohamed Konate, who was arrested -- but also admitted to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

Prosecutors say hospital video shows someone leaving Konate on the ground outside a hospital.

The 2 men who were with Tjay at the time of the shooting were later arrested for second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon -- while Konate has been charged with 3 counts of first-degree attempted murder.

Tjay was gearing up to release his "Strictly4MyFans" EP this summer led by his "Lavish" freestyle -- but now his primary goal has to be making a full recovery.