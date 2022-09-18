Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Ludacris' Manager Chaka Zulu Arrested For Murder, Claims Self-Defense

9/18/2022 6:48 AM PT
Ludacris' manager Chaka Zulu has been booked for murder after a fatal triple shooting in Atlanta ... but he has maintained since the incident it was justified.

Zulu turned himself in earlier this week at the Fulton County Jail. In addition to the murder charge, he was booked for aggravated assault, simple battery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Zulu says he used self-defense after being confronted by several guys outside a restaurant back in June. He claims they became aggressive, shoving him to the ground and then pummeling him with their fists and feet.

He says one of the assailants then shot him in the chest and he reacted by pulling out a gun and fatally shooting him. He was critically wounded at the time, but has recovered. At least one other man was shot during the incident.

911 AUDIO

It seems the cops aren't buying his story. He was released on $200,000 bail.

