Trick Daddy Threatens Katt Williams with Street Justice: 'I'm No Comedian!'

Ludacris isn't the only rapper Katt Williams pissed off with his "Club Shay Shay" remarks -- Trick Daddy also wants a piece of the comedian, and it doesn't sound like a diss track will quell his anger.

The Miami rap legend says Katt dissed him in a comedy bit about his restaurant career ... and hopped on Instagram to defend his friend Rickey Smiley, who Katt ripped for allegedly throwing a temper tantrum on the "Friday After Next" set because he lost a role to Katt.

Trick says KW's not qualified to speak on legends and sent a clear threat ... he's TDD, Dade County's Finest and will gladly take it to the streets and beat Katt senseless.

On cue, Trick rubbed Katt's nose over the comedian's bizarre viral fight with a kid from years ago -- and labeled Katt a clout chaser for his alleged exposé of Black comedian culture that lit up Steve Harvey, Kevin Hart, Faizon Love and more all at once.

Trick tells Katt all those guys have more money than both of them and Black men need to stop tearing one another down to get clicks and views.

