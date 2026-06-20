'RHOA' Pinky Cole's 5-Figure Monthly Income Revealed in Bankruptcy
'RHOA' Star Pinky Cole Monthly Income Revealed ... In Bankruptcy Case
"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Pinky Cole's finances were revealed as part of her ongoing bankruptcy ... and it looks like she's on a tight budget.
Pinky, who is known for her line of Slutty Vegan restaurants, listed her monthly income as $6,000 in the proposed plan of reorganization she recently filed in her case ... according to new legal docs obtained by TMZ.
In the plan, Pinky said she would budget $200 on children's expenses, $800 on groceries, $80 on gas, $300 on medical, $1,574 on Georgia state taxes, and $1,343 on federal taxes ... which would leave her with $1,500 per month in disposable income.
The reality star filed for Chapter 11 in February to deal with her debts.
As TMZ first reported, as part of the bankruptcy, Pinky claimed one creditor had improperly seized one of her rental homes ... but she was able to get the keys to the place back until at least the Chapter 11 is finalized.