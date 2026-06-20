'RHOA' Pinky Cole's 5-Figure Monthly Income Revealed in Bankruptcy

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Pinky Cole's finances were revealed as part of her ongoing bankruptcy ... and it looks like she's on a tight budget.

Pinky, who is known for her line of Slutty Vegan restaurants, listed her monthly income as $6,000 in the proposed plan of reorganization she recently filed in her case ... according to new legal docs obtained by TMZ.

In the plan, Pinky said she would budget $200 on children's expenses, $800 on groceries, $80 on gas, $300 on medical, $1,574 on Georgia state taxes, and $1,343 on federal taxes ... which would leave her with $1,500 per month in disposable income.

The reality star filed for Chapter 11 in February to deal with her debts.