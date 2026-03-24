'RHOA' Newbie Pinky Cole Says Her Georgia Home Was Seized by Creditor

'Real Housewives of Atlanta' newbie Pinky Cole rushed to bankruptcy court after she claims a creditor seized her home and changed the locks ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Pinky said she owns a fancy property in Georgia -- a 6-bedroom, 4-bathroom, 2,814-square-foot home in the city of Loganville, about an hour east of Atlanta.

As TMZ previously reported, Pinky -- who is the founder of Slutty Vegan and several other businesses -- filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this year.

In the new filing, Pinky claims that after she filed for bankruptcy, Guardian Asset Management seized the Loganville home, placed a notice in the street-facing window, and changed the locks.

Pinky says her lawyer tried to contact Guardian and explain their actions were improper since the bankruptcy filing paused any collection efforts. The 'RHOA' star said the seizure is causing "extreme financial harm" because she needs to rent the property in order to bring in income and said she has a prospective tenant with a lease set to start on April 1.

The creditor has yet to formally respond.