RHOA Star Kelli Ferrell Drags Ex-Husband to Court Over Child Support

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kelli Ferrell is back in court with her ex-husband, Mark Ferrell, TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Kelli, who has primary custody of their three kids, claimed Mark is not up to date on his $3,991 per month in child support.

Kelli claimed Mark failed to pay for January and February for a total of $7,982. The reality star said her ex had the ability to pay but willfully did not, “placing undue hardship on the minor children.”

Mark has yet to respond to the case.

Kelli and Mark have been going back and forth in court for over a year. The Bravo star wed Mark in 2011 and filed for divorce in 2022. The exes finalized the deal in September 2024.

Last year, Mark was thrown in jail after Kelli accused him of owing back support. He was released after coughing up the unpaid balance. Mark accused Kelli of blocking his access to the kids, but she denied the claims.

A rep for Mark tells TMZ that he has remained in “consistent communication” with Kelli and her legal teams about his financial circumstances and his “efforts to secure employment.”

Mark said he has provided his bank records and pay stubs to show he does not have the funds to pay the monthly support. His rep claims Mark paid Kelli $61k in December 2025.

The rep added, “Mr. Ferrell has repeatedly expressed that he wants to support his children and remain an active father in their lives. At the same time, he has made numerous requests over the past several months to see his children, which have gone unanswered or denied.”