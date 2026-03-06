Kevin Federline Facing His Own Legal Issues Amid Britney Spears' DUI Ordeal

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline was hit with a lawsuit over an allegedly unpaid credit card bill just weeks before the pop star’s arrest ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, K-Fed was sued by Bank of America on February 19 in Hawaii.

The bank alleges the one-time DJ owes $12,186.64 ... but has failed to pay up on the bill.

The suit said Kevin opened his account in December 2024 …. which would be one month after Britney made her last child support payment to him for their sons, Jayden and Sean.

As we previously reported, the singer was paying Kevin $20,000 a month in support for years.

TMZ first reported ... Britney was arrested Wednesday night for allegedly driving under the influence in Ventura County, California.

The pop star was taken to a hospital following the arrest and then transported to jail, where we're told she was “crying a lot” during the booking process.