Britney Spears' Sons Sean Preston & Jayden James Seen Out on Grocery Run

Oops ... They Bought It Again!!!

"Circus" in Aisle 5! Britney Spears' boys, Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline, were snapped running errands in a rare public outing together ... and look how they've grown!

Sean, 20, and Jayden, 19, were seen out in Calabasas, California, yesterday ... walking out of an Erewhon with groceries -- and Jayden's alleged girlfriend, who nursed a smoothie.

The boys were largely estranged from their famous mom during their teen years while they lived with their dad, Kevin Federline. But in recent years, they've had more of a connection.

Britney reunited with Jayden on Christmas in 2024 and has shared videos of subsequent meetings since then.

The last time we got a Britney video with her kids, she was riding shotgun with Jayden for a mother-son joyride.