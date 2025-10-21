'RHOA' Kelli Ferrell's Ex Sues Bravo For Defamation, Wants $200M

Kelli Ferrell was a new addition to "The Real Housewives Of Atlanta" last season, but she's already making waves ... her ex is suing Bravo for claims made about him on the show.

In court documents, obtained by TMZ, Chuvalo Mark Ferrell claims Kelli spread lies on the show in a fabricated storyline on the show that he abused Kelli and didn't pay back money.

He says he and Kelli jointly applied for a $420K loan back in 2022 to build out a restaurant called Nana's Chicken-n-Waffles. He says Kelli spent a bunch of the loan money on her birthday and other unauthorized expenses and then fabricated a story that Chuvalo stole the money from her. He says he repaid the loan, but she's still pressing forward with the false claim he stole the $420K.

According to Mark, cast members talked about him on the show, saying, "He's a criminal, an abuser, and a fraud."

Mark claims the show's producers continued to broadcast the allegations despite knowing they were false. He says it has damaged his personal and professional reputation to the tune of $100,000,000.

But that's not all ... he also wants the court to dole out an additional $100,000,000 in punitive damages to send a message to the network ... bringing the total to a whopping $200 million.

Kelli and Mark reportedly married in 2011 and had three children together before finalizing their divorce in 2024.