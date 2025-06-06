Brit Eady Sues Bravo Over Oral Sex Poster Shown on 'RHOA' Broadcast Episode

Brit Eady is suing Bravo over a jaw-dropping photo on posters Kenya Moore handed out at her salon opening of what looked like Brit engaged in a sex act last year.

In her lawsuit, Eady claims the posters appeared to show her performing oral sex ... and she says Bravo "falsely yet unmistakably implied" it was her in the b***-job pic. And she's looking for $20 million in damages.

ICYMI ... the Kenya Moore Hair Spa opened in June 2024 -- and Kenya handed out posters that appeared to show Eady in the oral act. Eady was not present at the opening, but she blew up about it when she found out. Kenya was subsequently booted from the series.

Eady claims Bravo knowingly "contributed to a hostile work environment" and sexually harassed her by subjecting her to "unwelcome, offensive, and sexualized behavior and comments" by requiring her to show up to work after she experienced what she calls a "gendered attack."

Bravo later aired cast members' reactions to the ordeal in an April episode of the show's 16th season.

The 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star filed the lawsuit Thursday against Bravo, its parent company NBCUniversal, and its production companies -- Truly Original and Endemol Shine North America -- claiming they knowingly misled the public. The lawsuit alleges defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, sexual harassment and more

Eady is now asking Bravo for the immediate removal of the episode from public access, and at least $20 million in damages.

The Bravolebrity filed her lawsuit the same day she said on social media she was not the star of the NSFW posters.

She also confirmed our reporting by letting fans know she skipped out on the reunion.