Kenya Moore Hints She's Returning to 'Real Housewives of Atlanta'

Kenya Moore is speaking out after skipping the taping of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" reunion on Thursday -- a major move following a turbulent season 16.

Moore posted a statement to X on Thursday saying she's "disappointed to not be a part of the #RHOA 16 reunion taping today." She went on to take full accountability for her actions and deeply apologized to those affected, including cast member Brittany Eady, the cast, crew, guests and viewers.

The ending of her statement is raising eyebrows -- with her parting words being ... "see you back on Bravo soon." The reality star is clearly suggesting her time on the network isn’t over.

Sources connected to the series tell TMZ ... production was hoping to film a one-on-one interview between Kenya and Housewives honcho Andy Cohen that would have aired after the reunion later this summer. We're told they couldn't make it happen in the end.

We broke the story … Brittany was also a no-show at the reunion taping. If you haven't been following the drama this season ... things exploded during a cast event last summer when Kenya shocked everyone by unveiling posters allegedly showing Brittany performing oral sex. At first, Kenya denied bringing them -- but later admitted she did.

The feud escalated further when cameras captured Brittany mentioning that she had a gun on her during a heated moment involving Kenya, which many interpreted as a threat.

With Brittany skipping the reunion and Kenya strongly suggesting she's coming back, it seems Kenya wins this Bravo battle!!