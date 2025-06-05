Brit Eady Skips 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Reunion Taping

Brittany Eady was a no-show for the taping of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" reunion ... TMZ has learned.

Sources connected to the series tell us the 'RHOA' stars are filming the show on Thursday in Atlanta, but Brit skipped out despite being invited to join her fellow costars and Andy Cohen.

Our sources tell us the reunion show is still moving forward without Brit ... it's Hollywood, after all, and the show must go on. Our sources say the rest of the cast is currently on set.

We broke the story ... last summer, the cast was filming season 16 when Kenya Moore whipped out a bunch of alleged posters of Brit performing oral sex. While she initially denied doing so, Kenya ultimately copped to pulling out the pictures.

During an episode this season, the show's producers added a message explaining that because of Kenya's behavior during taping, she was suspended indefinitely from the show following what went down.

The intimate photos were allegedly easily accessible online and Brit allegedly made a threat to Kenya involving the word "gun," sometime prior to the taping of the event.