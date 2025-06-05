Brit Eady Claims Graphic Photos That Got Kenya Moore Suspended Weren't Her

Brit Eady is finally putting to rest a year-old rumor that a whole room of people saw graphic posters of her performing oral sex ... saying she doesn't know who was in the pic -- but, she's absolutely sure it isn't her.

The "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star took to Instagram Friday to confirm she's not appearing in this season's reunion taping as it's been an emotional and dark year for her.

However, she also addressed the graphic sexual photo that was brought up in the season's fifth episode -- saying it's not a pic of her.

However, Eady also clarifies she blew up about the photos because she was under the impression that she was in them somehow. Eady wasn't at the event when they were unveiled, so clearly she got some bad second-hand information.

Remember ... in June 2024, Kenya Moore was indefinitely suspended from the show after reports surfaced that she unveiled several posters which allegedly showed Eady performing oral sex inside Moore's hair spa.

Our sources told us she was going on a long break -- which seems to be coming to an end amid calls for her to come back to the program -- and, she was weighing her legal options.

BTW ... Eady isn't saying Moore was falsely accused of unveiling sexually explicit pics -- she's just saying that she's not in them. The woman in them, Eady adds, isn't familiar to her.