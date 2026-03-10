Luka Doncic's Partner, Anamaria Goltes, Files Petition For Child Support

Luka Doncic's partner, Anamaria Goltes, just filed a petition for child support of their two minor children ... this according to documents obtained by TMZ Sports.

The petition states Anamaria moved back to Slovenia in May of last year ... and their kids have remained with her ever since -- including their youngest, who was born in December 2025.

The petition does not seek custody orders -- only child support and attorney fees.

It's unclear why Anamaria filed the docs -- there could be several reasons ... one being simply wanting to have their arrangements fully established in American court.

Doncic and Goltes started dating in 2016 ... and the 27-year-old proposed on July 7, 2023.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar and Goltes welcomed their first kid together, Gabriela, on November 30, 2023 ... and Olivia was born on December 4, 2025, with Doncic making the trip to Slovenia for the birth.

Doncic was traded to the Lakers in a blockbuster deal including Anthony Davis in February 2025 ... having previously led the Dallas Mavericks to an NBA Finals appearance.