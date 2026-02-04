Anthony Davis Traded To Wizards One Year After Shocking Luka Doncic Trade

A year and two days after Anthony Davis was sent to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Luka Doncic in one of the most shocking trades in NBA history ... the Brow is on the move again -- getting dealt to the Washington Wizards in another deal.

According to Shams Charania, Davis is among the three players being sent to D.C. -- with D'Angelo Russell, Dante Exum and Jaden Hardy also being thrown in the move. In exchange, the Wizards are sending Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson, Malaki Branham, Marvin Bagley, two first-round picks and three second-rounders to Dallas.

Davis played his last game for the Mavericks last month, putting up 21 points in 35 minutes in a 116-114 loss to the Utah Jazz. He ended up playing 29 games for the Mavs ... averaging 20.2 points, 3.3 assists, and 10.8 rebounds.

It all comes close to the one-year anniversary of Nico Harrison's decision to acquire the 32-year-old in exchange for Doncic, who will turn 27 later this month.

Harrison was fired nine months after the trade became official -- with the move coming as the team started the season with a 3-8 record. Even with all the time that had passed since the move, fans never fully got over it, with a "Fire Nico" chant breaking out the day before he was served his walking papers.

When Luka and the Lakers traveled to Dallas for his return game ... a bunch of anonymous donors came together to purchase a billboard that read "Fire Nico, Sell the team."