Luka Doncic Announces Birth of Second Daughter

Luka Doncic is a girl dad of 2! The Los Angeles Lakers star announced the arrival of his baby girl, Olivia, Saturday morning.

Check out his latest IG post -- he shared an adorable photo of the newborn dressed in a pink top and rose-printed pants lying on pink and white blankets. The exciting announcement comes after he missed his last 2 games with the Lakers ... and now it's clear he had a very good reason.

Luka welcomed his first daughter with his fiancée, Anamaria Goltes, in December 2023 ... meaning the sisters have birthdays just days apart. He shared the news of his first newborn with a precious snapshot of her parents holding her tiny hands. He revealed her name was Gabriela in the caption.

He was with the Dallas Mavericks at the time, and missed his first game of the season for his little one's arrival.

Luka and Anamaria have an adorable love story -- they met as kids in Croatia and began dating in 2016. He got down on one knee in a picturesque proposal in Slovenia in July 2023 ... and they began growing their family months after.