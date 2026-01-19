LeBron James Not Named All-Star Starter For First Time In 21 Years
For the first time in 21 years, LeBron James was NOT named an All-Star starter ... meaning if the King is gonna take part in this season's festivities, it won't be because of the fans.
The NBA's starting fives for the Eastern and Western Conferences dropped minutes ago ... and while there's plenty of star power for next month's event at the Intuit Dome, LBJ's name was notably missing.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Maxey, Cade Cunningham, and Jaylen Brown were the top five fan vote-getters in the East ... and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Steph Curry, Nikola Jokic, Victor Wembanyama, and Bron's superstar teammate, Luka Doncic, got the nod in the West.
41-year-old LeBron -- who is usually one of the highest-voted players in the league -- didn't really come close to earning a starting gig.
It could be a sign the league's fanbase is moving on from the King -- that, or they felt he simply didn't deserve it this season after missing a ton of time with sciatica. He's averaging 22.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 6.9 assists in 24 games.
The last time LeBron missed out on the All-Star Game?? His rookie season in 2004 ... when his son/teammate, Bronny, wasn't even born yet. But there's still a chance he makes it as a reserve.
While his starting streak is cooked, we'll find out on Sunday if James can make it 22-straight All-Star team selections ... but it's up to the league's coaches to decide.