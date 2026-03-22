'RHOA' Star Cynthia Bailey Says Alter Ego 50 Cynt Makes an Appearance on New Season

You Know 50 Cynt Had to Show Up in Season 17!!!

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"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Cynthia Bailey really isn't looking for beef, but if beef finds her ... she's not about to back down!

When we caught up with Cynthia at the Better Brothers Los Angeles Truth Awards on Saturday, she told us this upcoming season of 'RHOA' features a special cameo from her alter ego.

"I always choose peace, honey, but ole 50 Cynt had to pop out a time or two," she teased.

But while drama seems to be ever present on the show, Cynthia's love life has been copacetic.

She told us things are going great with her new musician boo, LePrince, after almost 2 years.

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Cynthia joked, "I still got him. He hasn't left yet."