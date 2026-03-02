Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

'RHOA' Star Pinky Cole, Slutty Vegan Founder, Files For Bankruptcy

By TMZ Staff
Published
Pinky Cole, the Slutty Vegan founder who is new to 'RHOA', filed for bankruptcy ... and it looks like she's got a good chunk of debt.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Pinky filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy ... and she says she owes the U.S. Small Business Administration $1.2 million.

What's more, Pinky says she owes another $192,000 in total to the Georgia Department of Revenue.

It looks like the financial issues may be predated to her Slutty Vegan burger chain in Georgia.

In the docs, Pink says her homes, jewelry, clothing, cars, artwork and other personal property are worth about $3.7 million ... and she said her monthly expenses are around $41,700.

The filing comes on the heels of Pinky being added to the 'RHOA' cast.

We reached out to Pinky ... so far, no word back.

