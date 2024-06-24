50 Cent Headlining Earn Your Leisure's 4th Annual Invest Fest in Atlanta

50 Cent will be front and center for the Earn Your Leisure's Invest Fest in Atlanta -- TMZ Hip Hop can reveal the booming businessman is this year's headliner!!!

The event is right up 50's alley ... he and attorney Ben Crump recently went to Washington, D.C. in the name of Black entrepreneurship, pushing for minority representation in the alcohol biz ... and we're told he'll speak to that topic and much more during the annual event.

Even more fittingly, 50 will succeed Diddy, who hosted last year's Invest Fest, and we all know how "competitive" he's been with Puff for years, and especially lately ... in the wake of the latter's slew of legal issues.

Earn Your Leisure co-founder Troy Millings tells us 50 represents "the powerful blend of culture and business," -- so, recruiting him for the coveted gig was an easy call.

Rashad Bilal believes 50 will leave attendees with invaluable lessons -- "We believe [50's] insights and experiences will inspire and empower our audience to pursue their own paths to financial freedom."

The last time we spoke with Troy and Rashad, they dropped gems on artists struggling on the touring circuit -- and, fortunately, things have since picked up for everyone!

Invest Fest '24 is happening from August 23-25 at the Georgia World Congress Center, co-sponsored by Steve Harvey, Matthew Garland and Michael MacDonald.

Expect plenty of other celeb and hip hop participation beyond 50 Cent ... as T.I., Monica, Stephen A. Smith, Daymond John, Dee-1 and Pinky Cole are all on the event agenda.