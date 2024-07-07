Slutty Vegan's Pinky Cole Calls Out Rival for Adding Meat to Menu

Play video content TMZ.com

Slutty Vegan founder Pinky Cole is weighing in on the controversy surrounding Sage Regenerative Kitchen & Brewery ... calling out their vegan rival for adding meat and cheese to its menu.

ICYMI ... earlier in June, protesters began picketing in front of various locations for the Los Angeles chain after they switched up their vegan menu by adding non-vegan items. While the restaurant has defended its right to change things up, local vegans -- and now Pinky -- do not agree.

For Pinky, who just launched her Los Angeles residency for Slutty Vegan, slammed SRK's decision as a "big no-no."

She tells TMZ ... "You can't call yourself a vegan restaurant and then have stuff that's not vegan. The math ain't mathing ... You got to be mindful of people that aren't intentional about opening up vegan restaurants."

As Pinky puts it ... a lot of vegan restaurants are doing it for the money, only to bounce when things don't work out. Pinky on the other hand is walking the walk and talking the talk when it comes to being a vegan.

She adds ... "You'll never see beef or chicken at Slutty Vegan. Slutty Vegan is always going to be a vegan concept."

Pinky is certainly putting her money where her mouth is, telling us she pulled together her new L.A.-based residency in 7 days.