Slutty Vegan's Pinky Cole Disagrees With Wallo's Black Biz Take, Explains Why

Slutty Vegan owner Pinky Cole can't condone Wallo's divisive comments about supporting Black-owned businesses -- even if they're lacking, she says there's still a duty to uphold!!!

TMZ caught up with Pinky at LAX on Thursday where she told us she has no malice in her disagreement with the Million Dollarz Worth of Game co-host ... but she does indeed disagree.

“I ain’t going to be finessed off some Black sh*t!”



Wallo shuts down the idea of supporting a business just because it’s Black-owned and says, “Either you got a good business or you don’t!” pic.twitter.com/H54boObhpO — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) April 13, 2025 @ArtOfDialogue_

Wallo called patronizing Black businesses off their race relations alone a "hustle" -- but Pinky says spenders gotta "lift as you climb" ... without her support, other operations won't have the chance to blow up like the successful restaurant chain Slutty Vegan did!!!

Pinky also dished on the DEI ... as a successful -- and Black -- business owner, her personal experiences often leave her as the only minority in the room, and she feels programs to allot diversity are still needed.

She's overcome recent obstacles ... nearly losing her Slutty Vegan brand to the clutches of corporate overspending to the tune of $10 million, but she has a new refocus that has her back in the driver's seat.

