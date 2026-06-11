'RHOA' Drew Sidora Alleges Ex Ralph Leaked Divorce Details, He Blames Her

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Drew Sidora and her ex-husband Ralph Pittman are blaming each other for allegedly leaking details of their divorce ... TMZ has learned.

Hours after the divorce judgment went final … Ralph filed court docs accusing Drew of violating the gag order in the case, claiming someone from a media outlet reached out to him about it ... leading him to conclude she must have leaked it.

Drew then responded to the accusation with her own, claiming Ralph had violated the gag order by leaking the info to TMZ.

Thing is ... we broke the story of the divorce judgment based on publicly filed court docs.

In her motion, Drew claimed Ralph committed "brazen and willful" contempt based on her belief he spilled details about their court case.

Drew and Ralph each asked the court to find the other in contempt and consider imposing sanctions.

For her part, Drew filed a declaration denying she leaked the divorce docs to TMZ and saying she strongly believed Ralph did "in a deliberate effort to continue to harm and hurt [her]."